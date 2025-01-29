The Creatives, the alliance of nine international production companies, has unveiled the 10 writers participating in the second edition of its workshop series The Creative Connection.

Among those selected is Hungarian-Israeli writer Michal Vinik whose previous features include 2022’s Valeria Getting Married and 2015’s San Sebastian title Blush.

The first workshop is taking place in Brussels, to be followed by one in Portugal in March and a residency in Mallorca over the summer.

The member companies comprise Haut Et Court (France), Lemming Film (Netherlands), Maipo Film (Norway), Razor Film (Germany), Spiro (Israel), Unité (France), Good Chaos (UK), Masha (US) and Komplizen Film (Germany).

Belgium company Versus Production is a partner in the Creative Connection programme.

The Creatives was founded in 2021 and recently announced the appointment of Romain Bessi as CEO. The producers co-fund the workshops alongside the European Commission.

Creative Connection 2025 participants