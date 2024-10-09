The €7.3m historical thriller The Duel, starring Irish actor Aidan Gillen, has wrapped principal photography in Poland, where it is one of the biggest films to shoot this year.

The film is a Poland-Ireland-Ukraine co-production between Marek Nowowiejski’s Bow & Axe Entertainment, David Collins’ Dublin-based Samson Films and Serhii Lavreniuk’s Solar Media Entertainment. Funding comes from Poland’s National Film Archive, Podkarpackie Regional Film Fund, DI Factory, the Polish Film Institute, Ministry of Culture and National Heritage, Media Virtuosa Foundation, as well as Screen Ireland and the Irish tax credit. Monolith Films has Polish rights.

Directed by Lukasz Palkowski, The Duel is based on the true story of a distinguished Polish pianist, played by Jakub Gierszal, who is arrested following the Russian invasion of the eastern part of Poland in 1939, when he meets a Russian agent, played by Gillen. The script is by Dzamila Ankiewicz and Agatha Dominik.

It is Palkowski’s first international project following Polish-language films Gods and Breaking The Limits. Gods star Tomasz Kot is in the supporting cast of The Duel, with Paul Freeman, Boguslaw Linda and Daria Polulina.