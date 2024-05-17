UK filmmaker Eran Creevy has signed on to true crime action-comedy The King Of Sting, produced and financed by Claudia Bluemhuber’s Swiss company Silver Reel.

Creevy is currently writing the screenplay, based on Craig Glazer’s 2010 novel The King Of Sting: The Amazing True Story of a Modern American Outlaw.

Bluemhuber will develop, finance and produce the feature for Silver Reel, and is in Cannes discussing the project with buyers.

The story is inspired by Glazer’s own experience as a college student who goes on a two-year spree of stings, posing as police, IRS agents and hotel managers.

The plot of the film will be set in the US in the 1980s, and told in part retrospectively by Glazer’s character in the modern day.

Executive producers are Florian Dargel, Alexander Jooss, Karol Griffiths, Gerd Schepers and Gero Bauknecht.

Creevy recently directed two episodes of Netflix series The Gentleman; and has previously helmed films including 2008’s Shifty, for which he was nominated for the Bafta for Outstanding Debut; 2013’s Welcome To The Punch; and 2016’s Collide.

Silver Reel’s Cannes slate includes family adventure Robin and the Hoods starring Naomie Harris and Gwendoline Christie, which will debut as a Sky Original in the UK and Ireland this summer. GFM Global Film Sales is shopping the film in Cannes.