UK sales, production and distribution outfit Signature Entertainment has boarded international sales for Michael Cristofer’s The Great Lillian Hall, which stars Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates and Pierce Brosnan, with sales launching at the upcoming AFM.

A Broadway actress battles on-coming dementia as she prepares for her next big role on the stage.

Further cast includes Lily Rabe and Jesse Williams.

American Beauty producer Bruce Cohen, I, Tonya producer Steven Rogers, Scott Thigpen and Marie Halliday serve as producers.

US filmmaker Cristofer’s previous directing credits include The Night Clerk.

Signature’s executive vice president of international sales Ella Field described it as a “profoundly moving, star-studded film, powered by the exceptional presence of one of the most revered actors of our time - the iconic Jessica Lange”.

The film was released by HBO Films in the US.