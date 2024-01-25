Scottish producer Chris Young will lead the National Film and Television School’s (NFTS) inaugural Sean Connery Talent Lab aimed at emerging Scottish filmmakers.

Young, who produced the hit Channel 4 series The Inbetweeners and the subsequent film, will spearhead the 12-month Edinburgh-based programme giving participants the opportunity to produce short films budgeted at £25,000.

The lab will receive support from the Sean Connery Foundation, which is subsidising 70% of the course fees, and BBC Film, which is supporting the short films.

Young is the founder of Young Films which recently produced Johnny Barrington’s directorial debut Silent Roar and runs the Young Films Foundation for aspiring Scottish screenwriters.

Applications for the Sean Connery Talent Lab open on January 29 and the course runs part-time from April.