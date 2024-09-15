Mike Flanagan’s The Life Of Chuck starring Tom Hiddleston is this year’s surprise winner of Toronto International Film Festival’s 2024 TIFF People’s Choice Award, a historically reliable bellwether of an Oscar nomination.

Over a sample pool of the last 15 years, all but one People’s Choice winner has gone on to garner a best picture Oscar nomination, and several – like 12 Years A Slave, Green Book and The King’s Speech – have won the top prize at the Academy Awards.

Yet The Life Of Chuck presents an anomaly – it currently lacks a US distributor. Buyers had been circling since the world premiere in Toronto and the question is, will someone snap it up and if so, can they turn it into a genuine awards season contender?

The generally well-reviewed adaptation of the Stephen King novella is described as a life-affirming three chapters in the life of an ordinary man. WME Independent and FilmNation represent North American and international sales, respectively.

Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez starring the quartet of Cannes best actress winners Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, and Adriana Paz was the first runner-up and Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or winner Anora was second runner-up.

Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance starring Demi Moore won the TIFF People’s Choice Midnight Madness Award, and Mike Downie’s The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal earned documentary honours. All features and series in TIFF’s official selection were eligible for the awards, presented by Rogers.

Full list of TIFF winners:

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS

People’s Choice Award

The Life Of Chuck (USA), dir. Mike Flanagan

First runner-up: Emilia Pérez (Fr-USA-Mex), dir. Jacques Audiard

Second runner-up: Anora (USA), dir. Sean Baker

People’s Choice Midnight Madness Award

The Substance (UK-USA-Fr), dir. Coralie Fargeat

First runner-up: Dead Talents Society (Tai), dir. John Hsu

Second runner-up: Friendship (USA), dir. Andrew DeYoung

People’s Choice Documentary Award

The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal (Can), dir. Mike Downie

First runner-up: Will & Harper (USA), dir. Josh Greenbaum

Second runner-up: Your Tomorrow (Can), dir. Ali Weinstein

SHORT CUTS AWARDS

Short Cuts Award for Best International Film

Deck 5B (Swe), dir. Malin Ingrid Johansson

Honourable Mention: Quota (Neth), dirs. Job Roggeveen, Joris Oprins, Marieke Blaauw

Short Cuts Award for Best Canadian Film

Are You Scared To Be Yourself Because You Think That You Might Fail? (Can), dir. Bec Pecaut

FIPRESCI AWARD

Mother Mother (Som), dir. K’naan Warsame

NETPAC AWARD

Presented by the Network for the Promotion of Asian Pacific Cinema recognising films from the Asian and Pacific regions.

The Last Of The Sea Women (USA), dir. Sue Kim

BEST CANADIAN DISCOVERY AWARD

Returning after a hiatus since 2019, the renamed award celebrates a first or second feature by an emerging filmmaker who contribute to enriching the Canadian film landscape. The winner receives a C$10,000 cash prize.

Universal Language (Can), dir. Matthew Rankin

Honourable Mention: You Are Not Alone (Can), dirs. Marie-Hélène Viens, Philippe Lupien

BEST CANADIAN FEATURE FILM AWARD PRESENTED BY CANADA GOOSE

All Canadian feature films in Official Selection excluding first or second features were considered. The winning filmmaker receives a C$10,000 cash prize.

Shepherds (Can), dir. Sophie Deraspe

PLATFORM COMPETITION AWARD

The winner receives a C$20,000 cash prize.

They Will Be Dust (Sp-It-Swi), dir. Carlos Marques-Marcet

Honourable Mention: Daughter’s Daughter (Tai), dir. Huang Xi

On Sunday 8 the following were honoured during the TIFF 2024 Tribute Awards: