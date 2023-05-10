Finnish director Aki Kaurismäki’s Fallen Leaves has secured sales in multiple territories through The Match Factory ahead of its world premiere in Cannes Competition this month.

The Match Factory has sold the gentle tragicomedy to: Diaphana for France, Eurospace for Japan, September Film for the Benelux, A-One for the Baltics, MCF for ex-Yugoslavia, Cinobo for Greece, Cirko for Hungary, Lev for Israel, Midas for Portugal, Folkets Bio for Sweden and Filmcoopi for Switzerland. Pandora Film is releasing the film in German cinemas and BPlan Distribution in Finland.

Fallen Leaves is the fourth part of Kaurismäki’s working-class trilogy, spanning Shadows In Paradise, Ariel and The Match Factory Girl.

It tells the story of two lonely people, played by Alma Pöysti and Jussi Vatanen, who meet each other by chance in the Helsinki night and try to find the first, only, and ultimate love of their lives. Their path towards this goal is clouded by the man’s alcoholism, lost phone numbers, not knowing each other’s names or addresses, and life’s general tendency to place obstacles in the way of those seeking their happiness.

The film is produced by Sputnik Oy and Bufo, with co-production of Pandora Film (Germany).

The Match Factory has a long history of working with Kaurismäki. The company was named in honour of the director and in reference to his film The Match Factory Girl.

The Cologne-based sales company has four titles in Cannes Competition: Fallen Leaves, Perfect Days by Wim Wenders, La Chimera by Alice Rohrwacher and Kidnapped by Marco Bellocchio.

The Match Factory is also handling sales for Lost In The Night by Amat Escalante which plays in Cannes Premiere and The Sweet East by Sean Price Williams in Director’s Fortnight.