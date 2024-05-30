The Mediapro Studio US/Canada, the offshoot of the Spanish media giant, has unveiled its North American leadership team as it prepares its autumn slate.

Erika Kennair is named head of scripted content and Pam Healey head of unscripted content reporting to The Mediapro Studio US/Canada head Juan Acosta.

The North American leadership team comprises Ari Tan as head of strategy and operations and Robert Haiat as head of commercial in Los Angeles, with Leslie Cohen as head of global acquisitions and Juan Pablo Santos as SVP content and business development, both based in New York.

The Mediapro Studio CEO Laura Fernández Espeso wants to accelerate the company’s pipeline of English-language film and television with global appeal.

The Mediapro Studio’s English-language credits includes Paolo Sorrentino limited series The Young Pope and The New Pope, both for HBO/Max, and Nicolas Winding Refn’s The Famous Five series for the BBC, as well as features A Perfect Day and Hunting Ava Bravo.

Kennair previously served as president at Malala Yousafzai’s entertainment company Extracurricular and produced The Flight Attendant for HBO Max, and You for Netflix, among others. Healey most recently served as president of Spoke Studios.

Tan was most recently head of strategy, international studios, at Paramount, and comes from an investment banking background. Haiat was SVP business affairs at Paramount Global and CBS Corporation.

Santos has been at the company since 2007 and during his first years at Grup Mediapro launched the cable TV network Pasiones. Cohen previously served as SVP content acquisitions for Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO/HBO Max and acquired Drive My Car, among other features.

Parent company Grup Mediapro has 52 offices across 31 countries.