UK sales outfit Screenbound has added five titles to its EFM slate, including documentaries about The Rocky Horror Picture Show and an autistic teenager’s search for mythical creature Bigfoot.

Sane Inside Insanity is directed and produced by Andreas Zerr and marks the 50th anniversary of the cult classic musical film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, taking an in-depth look at the cultural phenomenon and fandom. It features stars of the film Christopher Biggins, Barry Bostwick, Sky du Mont, Patricia Quinn and Nell Campbell.

My Bigfoot Life follows a 14-year-old autistic teenager, dedicated to finding Bigfoot, along with experts from the US. Daniel Lee Barnett and Monika Gergelova direct, with Gergelova also producing, alongside Malcolm Winter, through the UK’s M and M Film Productions.

Also on Screenbound’s slate is Joseph Harington’s After The Tide, a doc about coastal erosion along the UK’s Norfolk coast and the threat of climate change. Evie Calaby and James Dann produce.

Shepherd Code II – Road Back has also joined the slate, which is the next instalment in the franchise about a former professional assassin trying to lead a peaceful existence. Alan Delabie and Michael Morris direct, with Delabie, Lee Arenberg and Shaina West starring.

New York-set festival film A Jar Full Of Christmas completes the new additions to Screebound’s line-up - Candice T. Cain directs, while Brooke Burfitt stars.