Screen can exclusively reveal the first trailer for Konstantin Bojanov’s The Shameless ahead of the India-set love story’s world premiere in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard.

Bulgarian director Bojanov’s third feature is about two women trying to escape a life of prostitution who fall in love, but must deal with an oppressive society rooted in centuries-old patriarchal traditions as they embark on a perilous journey to escape the law and find freedom.

The film is produced by Switzerland’s Akka Films, France’s Urban Factory, Bulgaria’s Klas Films, Taiwan’s House on Fire and India’s Teamo Productions HQ Limited. Urban Sales will continue sales on the film in Cannes.

It is the third consecutive Asian co-production for Urban Factory in Un Certain Regard following Chie Hayakawa’s Plan 75 and Zoljargarl Purevdash’s If Only I Could Hibernate and is Bojanov’s follow-up to Avé, that premiered in Cannes Critics’ Week in 2011 and Light Thereafter, a world premiere in Rotterdam in 2017.