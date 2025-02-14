Music Box Films has picked up Matt Winn’s satirical UK comedy The Trouble With Jessica for North America from the UK’s Parkland Pictures, with a select theatrical release planned for April 25.

Shirley Henderson and Rufus Sewell star in feature, in which a dinner party gets out of hand with the shocking behaviour of an uninvited guest, played by Indira Varma. Bright Pictures and Yes Repeat No produce.

Parkland has also sold all rights to international territories, including: Germany and Switzerland (Pandastorm/Edel), Spain (Alfa), Australia (Kismet), Belgium (Panache), Middle East (Falcon Films), CIS (Planeta Inform), and airlines (Encore).

The feature’s festival run included Palm Springs and Dinard, with Parkland’s distribution arm releasing in the UK-Ireland and Paname distributing in French cinemas last year.



Brian Andreotti, head of acquisitions at Music Box Films, said “We loved the unpredictability of this dark British comedy, as a group of increasingly desperate friends go to hilarious extremes to keep up appearances under intense circumstances. The sharp wit, snappy dialogue, and go-for-broke performances will have audiences laughing out loud throughout North America.”