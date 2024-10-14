Worldwide box office October 11-13

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1. The Wild Robot (Universal) $37.5m $148.5m $24.1m $64.7m 56 2. Joker: Folie À Deux (Warner Bros) $29.8m $165.3m $22.7m $113.7m 78 3. Terrifier 3 (various) $23.1m $23.1m $4.9m $4.9m 8 4. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (Warner Bros) $11.7m $420.3m $4.6m $144.7m 77 5. The Volunteers: To The War 2 (various) $10.7m $139.7m $10.7m $139.7m 2 6. Transformers One (Paramount)

$13.8m $27.1m $13.8m $27.1m 71 7. Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone (Warner Bros) $6.6m $6.6m $6.6m $6.6m 1 8. The Substance (Mubi) $6.2m $33.4m $5.1m $21.8m 34 9. My Hero Academia: You’re Next (various) $5.4m $29.8m $2.4m $26.8m 67 10. Piece By Piece (Focus Features) $3.8m $3.8m N/A N/A 1

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

‘The Wild Robot’ rules worldwide chart with $38m session

The fourth week of release for Universal’s The Wild Robot sees the DreamWorks animation top the worldwide box office chart for the first time, buoyed by further expansion. The island adventure delivered an estimated $24.1m in 55 international markets, plus $13.4m for North America, combining to produce a $37.5m weekend total.

Totals are $64.7m for international (where the film has seen a staggered release, and has markets yet to open), $83.7m for North America after 17 days of play, and $148.5m worldwide.

The Wild Robot landed in 19 new international markets at the weekend, including six territories debuting with more than $1m. France led the new openers with an estimated $3.0m, including $700,000 from two Sundays of previews – well above comparison titles Migration (Illumination) and The Bad Guys (DreamWorks).

Spain opened with an estimated $2.3m including $128,000 in previews – boosted by the launch at San Sebastian Film Festival with talent in attendance, and also coinciding with play at Sitges Film Festival.

Italy began with an estimated $1.9m including $400,000 in previews, while Brazil launched on $1.4m including undisclosed previews. The Wild Robot topped the box office in all these leading launch markets, as it did in Colombia with an estimated $1.2m including previews. Netherlands opened with an estimated $1.1m.

In cumulative totals, Mexico leads the international pack with $10.8m after three weekends, followed by Australia with $9.4m after four weekends.

Next key market for The Wild Robot is UK/Ireland, where the film just played BFI London Film Festival. Japan follows next February.

So far in 2024, the animation market has been dominated by three giant sequels: Inside Out 2 ($1.69bn), Despicable Me 4 ($961m) and Kung Fu Panda 4 ($549m).

In contrast, The Wild Robot is essentially an original film, albeit based on existing source material (the Peter Brown book series) that might have some familiarity with audiences.

Comparison titles The Bad Guys (based on the Aaron Blabey children’s graphic novels) and Migration (original screenplay) respectively grossed $250.4m and $299.9m lifetime worldwide. The Wild Robot looks on track to push past those numbers by the end of its run, and will also overtake The Garfield Movie ($233.4m), currently the fourth highest-grossing animation of 2024 at the worldwide box office.

‘Joker: Folie À Deux’ collapses at worldwide box office

Having debuted at the top of the worldwide box office a week ago with what was considered a disappointing opening number ($114.8m), Warner Bros and DC Films’ Joker: Folie À Deux has taken a truly alarming tumble for the second session.

In North America, the film fell by 81% with an estimated $7.1m. For international, the Joker sequel took an estimated $22.7m from 77 overseas markets, which compares with $77.0m for the opening weekend – a drop of 71%.

These latest box office earnings take Joker: Folie À Deux to $51.6m in North America and $113.7m for international – combining to give a $165.3m worldwide total.

The weekend saw Joker: Folie À Deux open in Japan, launching with an estimated $2.4m. If Japan’s box office is removed from the weekend’s international tally, that indicates a drop of 74% for the film in international holdover markets.

In cumulative totals, UK/Ireland leads among international markets, with $11.8m so far. Next come a quartet of territories in the $7-8m range: Germany ($7.9m), Italy ($7.6m), Mexico ($7.4m) and France ($7.1m). Right behind is Brazil ($6.5m).

With many cinemas presumably having made a two-week booking commitment to Joker: Folie À Deux, Warner Bros faces a brutal holdover session today in all its markets (except for Japan) – and should see the film losing screens, or reducing showtimes, or moving into smaller-capacity screens.

Unless the rate of decline is halted, it’s hard to see Joker: Folie À Deux making $250m worldwide, which would be less than a quarter of Joker’s $1.08bn worldwide total five years ago.

Also for Warner Bros, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice added another estimated $11.7m at the weekend – a strong result for a film that is now in its sixth week of play. Worldwide total is $420.3m.

‘Terrifier 3’ impresses with $23.1m debut

The launch of Terrifier 3 sees the bloody horror franchise make a big leap forward in revenue terms, debuting at the top of the North American box office with an estimated $18.3m. For international, the total is an estimated $4.9m from seven markets. The numbers combine to deliver a $23.1m global opening, and third place in the worldwide box office chart.

The Terrifier films are written and directed by Damien Leone, and all feature a serial killer known as Art the Clown (played by David Howard Thornton). In 2016, Terrifier reached $340,000 in North America and $419,000 worldwide according to available box office data. In 2022, sequel Terrifier 2 grossed a much-more-impressive $11.0m in North America and $15.7m worldwide.

‘The Substance’ continues strong box office run

Body-horror The Substance continues its strong box office run, and recorded an estimated $6.2m globally at the weekend, returning to the top 10 worldwide chart. Total to date is $33.4m.

Mubi releases the film in North America, UK/Ireland and other markets and holds worldwide rights. The film is Mubi’s biggest ever global box office success.

Making its debut in the worldwide chart is Focus Features’ Piece By Piece – landing with an estimated $3.8m for North America only. Morgan Neville’s animated documentary tracks the life story of Pharrell Williams from his Virginia Beach childhood to superstardom as producer, songwriter and recording artist.

Also popping up in the latest top 10 chart is Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone, thanks to rerelease in China, where it grossed an estimated $6.6m at the weekend according to Artisan Gateway. The Potter rerelease landed in second place in China, behind chart champ The Volunteers: To The War 2 (aka The Volunteers: The Battle Of Life And Death), the patriotic war film from Chen Kaige.