Bangladesh drama The Wrestler and Japanese feature September 1923 have won the top awards at the 28th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF, October 4-13).

The two titles were named joint winners of BIFF’s New Currents competition, which includes first or second features from rising Asian filmmakers.

At a press conference in Busan today (October 13), the festival also revealed Sri Lanka’s Paradise and Kyrgyzstan’s Bride Kidnapping as joint winners of the Kim Jiseok Award, open to more established Asian directors with at least three features to their names.

The Wrestler marks the debut feature of Toronto-based Bangladeshi filmmaker Chowdhury and centres on an eccentric old fisherman who trains rigorously in a traditional form of wrestling, boli khela, before taking on the village champion.

The New Currents jury, led by Korean director Jung Sung-il, said: “The film was like a fantastic single-round match, magically depicting an exciting narrative.”

September 1923 is the narrative feature debut of Mori, an established Japanese documentary maker whose first film A played the Berlinale in 1999. Marking 100 years since Japan’s Great Kanto earthquake, this historical feature dramatises a massacre that followed the natural disaster. The jury praised “the bravery to face history that had been forgotten”.

The film was selected for Busan’s Asian Project Market last year and was released in Japan by Uzumasa on September 1.

From BIFF’s Jiseok strand, Paradise is directed by Sri Lankan independent cinema pioneer Vithanage, known for Death On A Full Moon Day, August Sun and Flowers Of The Sky. His latest centres on an Indian couple who travel to Sri Lanka to celebrate their wedding anniversary, but after their possessions are stolen, conflicts reveal troubles in their relationship.

Bride Kidnapping is a drama that exposes the widespread practice of bride kidnapping in Kyrgyzstan. Director Abdykalykov’s credits include 2015’s Heavenly Nomadic and he won the Fipresci prize at BIFF in 2019 with Running To The Sky.

The awards, which will be presented at the closing ceremony of the festival this evening, were evenly spread across the categories.

The actors of the year awards when to Jang Sung-bum from Park Hong-jun’s Work To Do and Oh Minae from Lee Mirang’s Concerning My Daughter – both South Korean features that screened in the Korean Cinema Today: Vision strand.

The KB New Currents audience award went to South Korea’s Heritage by Lee Jong-su, about a man who opts out of military service and the social worker assigned to him, while the Flash Forward Audience Award went to French drama The Dreamer by Anais Tellenne, which premiered at this year’s Venice in the Horizons Extra strand.

BIFF announced the winners of its New Vision Awards yesterday, which included Thailand’s Solids By The Seashore and Korean family drama House Of The Seasons,

Busan 2023 award winners

New Currents Award

The Wrestler (Bang-Can)

Dir Iqbal H. Chowdhury

September 1923 (Japan)

Dir Tatsuya Mori

Kim Jiseok Award

Paradise (Sri Lanka-India)

Dir Prasanna Vithanage

Bride Kidnapping (Kyrgyz)

Dir Mirlan Abdykalykov

BIFF Mecenat Award

The Voices Of The Silenced (S Kor-Japan)

Dir Park Soo-nam, Park Maeui

Republic (Sing-China)

Dir Jin Jiang

Sonje Award

Mydear (S Kor)

Dir Jeon Dohee, Kim Sohee

21 Weeks Later (Iran)

Dir Nasrin Mohammadpour

Special Mention

Everybody’s Gotta Love Sometimes (Fr-My-Indo)

Dir Sein Lyan Tun

Actors of the Year

Jang Sung-bum, Work To Do (S Kor)

Oh Minae, Concerning My Daughter (S Kor)

KB New Currents Audience Award

Heritage (S Kor)

Dir Lee Jong-su

Flash Forward Audience Award

The Dreamer (Fr)

Dir Anais Tellenne