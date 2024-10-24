The third season of Amazon Prime Video’s Good Omens has been turned into one final 90-minute episode instead of the full season that was initially greenlit in December 2023.

Filming will take place in Scotland in early 2025, as planned.

The fate of the show was thrown into question after its executive producer, writer and showrunner Neil Gaiman was the subject of allegations of sexual assault by several women, originally published on UK news platform Tortoise Media last summer. Gaiman denies the allegations.

Michael Sheen and David Tennant will return to star as the angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley.

Gaiman has contributed to the writing of the Good Omens series finale, but he will not be working on the production.

According to a statement from Prime Video, “The forthcoming season will bring to life a serendipitous conversation from almost 35 years ago, between the late Sir Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, where they mapped out ’what happens next’ to the wonderful characters in the world of their internationally best-selling novel.”

Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing Terry Pratchett’s estate, as well as BBC Studios Productions’ head of comedy Josh Cole will executive produce. Amazon MGM Studios is also a producer of the series.

Good Omens is based on the novel Good Omens: The Nice And Accurate Prophecies Of Agnes Nutter, Witch a book by the late Terry Pratchett and Gaiman.

Disney paused a feature adaptation of Gaiman’s novel, The Graveyard Book, following news surfacing of the allegations. In late August, Netflix announced Dead Boy Detectives, a series based on characters co-created by Gaiman for DC, had been cancelled after one season.

Screen has contacted Gaiman’s representative for comment.