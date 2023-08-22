Quiver and WestEnd have announced international deals on the upcoming TIFF world premiere and Second World War true story Irena’s Vow starring Sophie Nélisse and Dougray Scott.

Deals have closed with Dea Planeta for Spain, Outsider for Portugal, United King for Israel, and Cinesky for airlines. Quiver will distribute in the US.

Irena’s Vow will premiere in Toronto on September 10 at 12.15pm ET at TIFF Bell Lightbox, with a second public screening on September 11 at 12.35pm ET at Scotiabank Theatre.

Louise Archambault (TIFF 2019 entry And The Birds Rained Down) directed the feature from Dan Gordon’s (Wyatt Earp, Passenger 57) adapted screenplay based on his stage play of the same name.

The story centres on 19-year-old Irena Gut (Nélisse), a housekeeper at the home of a high-ranking Nazi officer in Poland who hides a dozen Jewish workers in the basement of the German major’s house after she learns that the Jewish ghetto is about to be liquidated.

The story is based on that of Irene Gut Opdyke, a Polish Catholic nurse who was honoured after the war as a Righteous Among the Nations by Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial centre.

“This is an incredibly important film, and we are honoured to be able to bring it to life in the current environment, 70 years since this story took place,” said co-presidents Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman.

“Irena’s Vow is a true story of selflessness that exemplifies how good triumphs over evil when our humanity trumps all other misguided beliefs. With Louise’s keen eye for detail, coupled with Sophie and Dougray’s incredible acting, Irena’s Vow is poised to become a timeless and impactful Holocaust film.”

Sackman and Meyerowitz served as producers alongside Nicholas Tabarrok of Darius Films, Beata Pisula of K&K Selekt, and Tim Ringuette of Entract Films.

Executive Producers include Larry Greenberg of Quiver Distribution, along with Johnny MacDonald, and Noah Segal and Laurie May, whose Elevation Pictures will distribute the film in Canada.

Nelisse’s acting credits include TIFF 2011 entry Monsieur Lazhar , The Book Thief, TIFF 2016 entry Mean Dreams, and TV series Yellowjackets. Scott’s credits include Mission: Impossible II, EverAfter, and TV series Crime.