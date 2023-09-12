Monday night’s special Imax Live 40th anniversary screening of Jonathan Demme’s Talking Heads concert film Stop Making Sense at TIFF has become the highest grossing Imax Live event of all time in North America.

The event, which was hosted by Spike Lee at Cineplex’s Scotiabank IMAX Theatre in Toronto, earned $640,839 and sold out 25 screens across 165 Imax locations in North America and the BFI IMAX in London.

Monday’s screening played like a live concert as ticket-holders danced in the aisles. It was followed by a live-streamed Q&A featuring Lee and the four original band members David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz, and Jerry Harrison.

A24 recently acquired the concert film and has done a complete 4K restoration. Stop Making Sense will get a full theatrical exclusively in Imax on September 22 followed by a rollout in conventional cinemas on September 29.

“The unforgettable Stop Making Sense looks and sounds even more incredible in IMAX, and we’re excited to share this event with TIFF and our audiences everywhere,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. “This further establishes our ability to deliver unique live and music experiences with extraordinary quality, and we look forward to a great run ahead with our partners at A24.”

Stop Making Sense originally came out in 1984 and was produced by Gary Goetzman who worked with the late Demme on The Silence Of The Lambs.