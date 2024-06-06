Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is the name of Aardman Animation’s next animated feature in the franchise that will debut in the UK over Christmas on BBC and BBC iPlayer and the rest of the world on Netflix.

The news was announced on Thursday at the ‘Next On Netflix: Animation’ presentation in Los Angeles as the streamer demonstrated the steps it is taking to attract top talent and build an animation studio to rival the Hollywood powers.

Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham are co-directing Vengeance Most Fowl and the voice cast comprises Ben Whitehead, Peter Kay, Lauren Patel, Reece Shearsmith, Diane Morgan, Adjoa Andoh, Muzz Khan, and Lenny Henry.

The story finds Gromit fighting to protect Wallace after the latter invents a smart gnome that seemingly develops a mind of its own. Supervillain Feathers McGraw, who first appeared in the Oscar-winning 1993 short The Wrong Trousers, makes his return.

In other major announcements at Thursday’s presentation, Natalie Portman, Emilia Clarke, Margo Martindale, and Johnny Vegas are among the voice cast on Roald Dahls adaptation The Twits.

Ralph Breaks The Internet director Phil Johnston’s family adventure arrives in 2025 and follows two orphans and a family of magical animals who try to thwart the titular mean operators of an amusement park.

Hayley Atwell and Kal Penn lend their voice talents to Studio Ponoc’s Japanese fantasy The Imaginary, which debuts on July 5. Atwell voices the lead on Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft, which drops on October 10 and picks up after the events of the Tomb Raider video game ‘Survivor’ trilogy.

Timothy Olyphant from Justified will voice the Terminator in Terminator Zero from Masashi Kudo which debuts on August 29. The story switches between 2022 and 1997 as a soldier is sent back in time to save humanity.