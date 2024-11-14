US director Todd Haynes will be president of the international jury of the 75th Berlin International Film Festival.

Tricia Tuttle, heading into her first edition as director of the Berlinale, described Haynes as “a dazzlingly gifted writer and director with an impressive range; his body of work is at once stylistically versatile but also unmistakably his.”

“Ever since his debut feature Poison won the Teddy Award in 1991, the Berlinale has followed and loved his filmmaking,” said Tuttle.

Haynes has directed 10 feature films, including 2002’s Far From Heaven, which was nominated for four Oscars including best original screenplay for Haynes.

His recent films include 2015 romantic drama Carol; 2021 music documentary The Velvet Underground; and 2023 Netflix drama May December.

Last summer he was due to make an untitled love story between two men, set in the 1930s and starring Joaquin Phoenix; however the project was cancelled shortly before production began in August when Phoenix left abruptly.

The 2025 Berlinale runs from February 13-23.