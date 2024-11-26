UK marketing, distribution and sales firm Together Films has selected two features to receive $25,000 cash each and strategy support through its Climate Action Together Fund.

The two documentary features are Dan Edelstyn and Hilary Powell’s Power Station, and Hunter Nolan’s Unearth.

Climate Action Together is designed to support independent filmmakers with ambitions to raise awareness of solutions to the climate crisis. The fund pays for a tailored impact campaign for each film, including four months of strategy development, followed by a $25,000 monetary grant to help implement the campaign.

Together will also provide introductions to additional funders, plus financial, marketing, and distribution advisory support.

Power Station follows a community’s mission to transform their London street into a solar-powered hub, bringing clean energy to local schools and homes. It is inspired by Ann Pettifor’s book The Case For The Green New Deal, produced by the UK’s Optimistic Productions including impact producer Leonie Rousham, and currently in post-production ahead of a 2025 release.

Unearth follows Native Alaskan activists and commercial salmon fishermen fighting to protect Bristol Bay from North America’s largest proposed copper mine. Gina Papabeis and Eyal Levy are producers, with Erin Brockovich – subject of the 2000 biopic starring Julia Roberts – recently joining as an executive producer.

“These films highlight unique, solution-driven approaches to creating change, steering away from the typical doom and gloom narratives. By amplifying these powerful stories, we hope to inspire communities to take action and challenge the status quo,” said Sarah Mosses, Together Films CEO.