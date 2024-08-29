Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) is to launch a new section highlighting features made by female directors as well as female-focused films.

The Women’s Empowerment section will be introduced at the 37th TIFF, which runs October 28 to November 6, and is set to include seven features. A symposium and special screening with talk focusing on related themes will also be held. The titles will be revealed when TIFF unveils its programme in late September.

In 2021, TIFF became the first Asian film festival to sign with Collectif 50/50, an international organisation promoting gender equality in the film industry. According to a statement from the festival, the new section will take a “further step forward on gender issues” and aims to “further expand the horizons of future cinema”.

Andrijana Cvetkovikj, the first Macedonian ambassador to Japan who sat on a jury at TIFF in 2021, will serve as the Women’s Empowerment senior programmer. “For years, screen representation has been limited by a predominantly male perspective, missing a fuller range of experiences,” she said. “However, with advancements in digital technology, filmmaking has become more accessible, leading to a surge in female directors, writers, and protagonists. This year’s TIFF program highlights these emerging voices, celebrating their diverse stories and contributions to cinema.”

Separately, TIFF has named Yu Irie as its director in focus for its Nippon Cinema Now section.

Irie first gained widespread attention in 2009 with indie feature 8000 Miles, which was selected for TIFF, and has become known for creating daring and ambitious works transcending genre. The festival will screen a selection of his features including 8000 Miles, 8000 Miles 2: Girls Rapper, Roadside Fugitive, The Sun and his latest film A Girl Named Ann, starring Yuumi Kawai, which was released in Japan in June.