Tom Holland will suit up as Spider-Man for a fourth stand-alone film for Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios and the tentpole has been scheduled to open on July 24, 2026.

Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings and broke out with the independent drama Short Term 12, will helm the tentpole.

The new Spider-Man film will open a couple of months after Avengers: Doomsday starring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom kicks off summer 2026 on May 1.

Friday’s announcement by Columbia Pictures comes after Holland confirmed the project on air to late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon earlier in the week and said production would begin in mid-2025.

The three prior stand-alone films starring Holland as the web-slinger – Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019, and Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021 – have combined for more than $3.9bn and the global box office. Jon Watts directed all three.

Holland has appeared as Spider-Man in several other Marvel Studios tentpoles such as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game.