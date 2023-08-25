France-based sales firm Totem Films has boarded worldwide sales on Kalak, the second feature from Holiday directed Isabella Eklof.

Earlier today the film was announced for a world premiere in competition at San Sebastian International Film Festival.

A first look at the film has been released, above.

Adapted from Kim Leine’s 2007 novel of the same name, Kalak follows a man who, while on the run after being sexually abused by his father, yearns to be part of the open, collectivist culture on Greenland.

Written and directed by Swedish filmmaker Eklof, Kalak is produced by Maria Moller Kjeldgaard for Denmark’s Manna Films. Co-producers include Norway’s Mer Film, Sweden’s Momento Film and Film i Vast, Finland’s Made, the Netherlands’ Lemming Film and Greenland’s Polarama Greenland.

Emil Johnsen leads the cast, which also includes Asta Kamma August, Connie Kristoffersen, Vigga Tukula, Berda Larsen and Soren Hellerup.

“Isabella knows how to press where it hurts,” said a statement from Totem Films. “But it is never for free; it makes the viewer reflect on what they have seen and leaves a very long-lasting mark.”

Eklof’s debut Holiday premiered at Sundance 2018, going on to festivals including Goteborg, Moscow, Sydney, Jeonju and the BFI London Film Festival; and winning four awards including best film at Denmark’s Bodil Film Awards. She also co-wrote the screenplay for Ali Abbasi’s Cannes 2018 title Border; and has directed for Apple TV+’s The Servant and HBO’s Industry.