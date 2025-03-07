Yeon Sang-ho, the acclaimed Korean director of Train To Busan, has began shooting zombie thriller Gunche, which will mark the big screen return of actress Gianna Jun.

The story centres on the spread of an unidentified virus that leads to the lockdown of a building, while the infected evolve in unpredictable ways.

The cast includes Jun – also known as Jun Ji-hyun – who made her last feature film appearance in 2015 action thriller Assassination. She is also known for My Sassy Girl, for which she won best actress at the Grand Bell Awards, and 2012 action thriller The Thieves.

Further cast includes Ji Chang-wook of Revolver, Koo Kyo-hwan of Escape, Shin Hyun-bin from Beasts Clawing At Straws and Kim Shin-rok of Uprising. Go Soo of The Last Princess is also set to make a special appearance.

Koo and director Yeon previously worked together on 2020 action horror Peninsula; Shin stars in the filmmaker’s upcoming Netflix film Revelations; and Kim appeared in Yeon’s Netflix horror series Hellbound.

Distributor Showbox described Gunche as “the culmination of Yeon Sang-ho’s universe, spanning from Train To Busan to Peninsula”. It is slated for release in 2026.

Peninsula received a Cannes 2020 label and proved box office hit across Asia, taking $46.7m at the height of the pandemic, while Train To Busan played at Cannes in 2016 and went on to take $140m at the global box office.

Yeon’s next feature is mystery thriller The Ugly, which is set for release later this year and will mark the director’s first theatrical release in five years.