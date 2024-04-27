Harvey Weinstein was admitted to a Manhattan hospital on Saturday, two days after his New York rape conviction was overturned by a slim majority of the state’s highest appeals court.

The disgraced former Hollywood mogul’s lawyer Arthur Aidala told reporters his client was admitted to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan for multiple tests.

“He’s got a lot of problems,” Aidala said. “He’s getting all kinds of tests. He’s somewhat of a train wreck, health-wise.”

Weinstein, 72, remains under custody while in hospital.

He is due to return to court in New York on May 1 after the Manhattan District Attorney’s office announced the court date on Friday and as reported by Associated Press said, “We will do everything in our power to retry this case, and remain steadfast in our commitment to survivors of sexual assault.”

Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction was overturned by a 4-3 majority of the New York Court of Appeals, which held that the original trial wrongly allowed testimony of “prior bad acts” against women who were not complainants in the trial to prove he had a propensity to commit such acts.

He remains a prisoner serving a 16-year sentence following a 2022 California rape conviction.

According to reports, California state law differs from New York and views “prior bad acts” testimony more favourably.