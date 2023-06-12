Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (May 19-21) Total gross to date Week 1. Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse (Sony) £4.1m £16.2m 2 2. Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts (Paramount) £2.5m £3m 1 3. The Little Mermaid (Disney) £2.1m £20m 3 4. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney) £511,755 £35.6 6 5. Fast X (Universal) £475,381 £14.3m 4

Paramount’s Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts failed to knock Sony’s Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse off top spot at the UK-Ireland box office after an opening weekend of £2.5m (£3m including previews).

Despite opening in 595 sites, a record for the shapeshifting action franchise, the latest Transformers failed to match previous editions, the closest being 2017’s The Last Knight which opened on £4.6m.

2011’s third title Transformers: Dark Of The Moon had the highest opening of the franchise, having started with £10.7m, while the last instalment 20108’s Bumblebee scored a £5.1m opening.

Rise Of The Beasts is set in the 1990s and sees a new contingent of Transformers help battle a new threat. Directed by Steven Caple Jr., the cast includes In The Heights’ Anthony Ramos, Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson.

Across The Spider-Verse has now surpassed the lifetime takings of its predecessor after swooping to £4.1m on its second weekend. The animated superhero sequel has made £16.2m in total while 2018’s Into The Spider-Verse ended on £10.2m.

Following a strong second session, Disney’s The Little Mermaid took a 50% dip in its third week to add £2.1m. The live-action musical is now just shy of £20m.

Also for Disney, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 made £511,755 over the weekend and now stands at £35.6m after six weeks of play.

Racing into its fourth weekend, Universal’s Fast X dropped 56% to collect another £475,381 for a £14.3m cume. Its predecessor, 2021’s F9, ended on £16.5m.

Chevalier tunes in

Meanwhile, Disney’s The Boogeyman crept over the £1m mark after making £282,243 in its second weekend.

After dropping just 8% last weekend, Universal’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie dipped 52% this time around with takings of £131,211. With ten weeks of play under its belt, the video-game adaptation now stands at £53.4m.

Composer biopic Chevalier opened to the tune of £112,011 for Disney. The period drama - about the illegitimate son of an African slave and a plantation owner who rises through French society - played in just under 300 sites for a total of £124,090 including previews. Directed by Stephen Williams, Chevalier stars Kelvin Harrison Jr. in the titular role and had its world premiere at Toronto last year.

Vertigo Releasing’s Reality clocked another £26,858 in its second weekend. The whistleblower drama starring Sydney Sweeney has now made £138,856.

Coming-of-age drama Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret added another £22,648 for Lionsgate for a total gross of £867,007.

Picturehouse’s new release War Pony opened on £16,541 from 65 locations. The directorial debut of Daisy Jones & The Six actor Riley Keough secured an additional £15,137 in previews for a £31,678 cume. Co-directed with Gina Gammell, the drama explores interlocking stories of two young Oglala Lakota men growing up on the Pine Ridge Reservation in the US. It debuted in Un Certain Regard at Cannes 2022 where it won the prestigious Camera d’Or for best debut feature.

Warner Bros’ Hypnotic made £14,428 in its third weekend to bring the Ben Affleck-starrer to £513,974.

Finnish war drama Sisu took £11,719 for Sony on its third session, bringing its total to £391,164.

Also for Sony, Ari Aster’s Beau Is Afraid added another £11,698 for a £564,338 cume.

Murder mystery Medusa Deluxe opened on £9,253 for Mubi. The debut feature from 2021 Screen Star of Tomorrow Thomas Hardiman is on £29,204 including previews. A Locarno premiere, the one-take drama is set at a competitive hairdressing salon and includes Clare Perkins, Kayla Meikle, Lillt Lesser, Debris Stevenson and Luke Pasqualino among the ensemble cast.

Patricio Guzman’s festival pleaser My Imaginary Country opened with £2,397 from nine locations for New Wave Films. The documentary, which premiered at Cannes in 2022, centres around the 2019 protests in Chile’s capital of Santiago.

Park Circus’ re-release of the 1988 musical Hairspray made £2,306 across 59 sites.