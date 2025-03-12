New York outfit The Dazey Phase has picked up Tribeca comedy and the feature debut of US filmmaker Rachel Wolther, The French Italian, for sales.

Residents of a New York City apartment complex engage in an escalating prank war that spirals out of control. Cast includes Euphoria star Chloe Cherry, Aristotle Athari, Catherine Cohen and Ruby McCollister.

The film’s US producers are Mirmade Productions and Savage Rose Films.

Wolther said the film falls within the “genre of talky New York comedies, with homages to some of my favourite play-within-a-play classics like Waiting For Guffman, The Producers and of course Mamma Mia”.

She is a director and producer, with credits including Rotterdam short Stinking Heaven. Wolther’s next project is co-directing comedy Nobody Nothing Nowhere, with Octavia Spencer, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Lucy Liu attached to star.