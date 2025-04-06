The world premiere of HBO Original Documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes will open the 24th edition of Tribeca Festival on June 4.

Susan Lacy directed and Jessica Levin co-directed the profile of the New York singer-songwriter. It is a two-parter exploring Joel’s love, loss, and personal struggles that fuel his art, and features access to previously unseen performances, home movies, and personal photographs, along with extensive, in-depth one-on-one interviews.

Lacy and Levin also served as producers. Billy Joel: And So It Goes will debut on HBO and stream on Max this summer following the world premiere.

Tribeca Festival will announce the full line-up in due course. The event runs June 4-15 and brings features, TV, music, games, talks, and immersive programming.