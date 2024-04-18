Danish director Jeanette Nordahl’s sophomore feature Beginnings has been picked up by Denmark’s REinvent International Sales.

Trine Dyrholm and David Dencik lead the cast, with the shoot commencing on April 29 in Fyn, Denmark. It marks the first time Dyrholm and Dencik have reunited on screen for 18 years, after appearing together in 2006 in Pernille Fischer Christensen’s A Soap, which won the Silver Bear at the Berlinale.

They play a married couple, Thomas and Ane, in the grips of a divorce who have not yet told their children. Thomas is on the verge of moving in with his new girlfriend when Ane suddenly suffers a severe stroke. They decide to stay together, but must come to terms with the realities of their new life.

Beginnings is produced by Eva Jakobsen, Katrin Pors and Mikkel Jersin for Snowglobe in co-production with Hobab & Lemming Film Belgium, with support from Danish Film Institute/Kalle Bjerkø, The Swedish Film Institute/Ami Ekström, FilmFyn/Klaus Hansen, Eurimages, Nordic Film & TV Fond, The Belgium Tax Shelter, in collaboration with TV2 Denmark and RUV.

September Film will distribute in Benelux, while Scanbox Entertainment has rights to the Nordic region.

Danish filmmaker Nordahl’s debut feature, Wildland, premiered at the Berlinale in 2020, where it opened the Panorama section. She also recently directed the Canneséries selected series, The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen starring Connie Nielsen, and the upcoming sequel to the BBC TV series Responder starring Martin Freeman.

“Beginnings is an exploration of the human capacity to survive, adapt and our potential to develop and redefine ourselves when life knocks us down. How hope is achievable in a situation that may at first seem hopeless. It is a very personal film, and I’m excited and grateful to bring it to the big screen with an amazing cast, crew and collaborators,” said Nordahl.

Helene Aurø, director at Reinvent, added: “I’m certain the film will have a very broad international appeal as the topics: love, lust and loss are universal.”