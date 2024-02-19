Zygi Kamasa’s True Brit Entertainment has acquired UK rights to Morgan Matthews’s 500 Miles starring Bill Nighy and Jojo Rabbit’s Roman Griffin Davis from Beta Cinema.

Billed as a road movie with heart, 500 Miles follows two young brothers running away from trouble at home in England to reach their estranged grandfather (Nighy) on Ireland’s wild west coast.

The film is being prepped to shoot in Kerry, Ireland in the summer.

Matthews, director of X+Y (A Brilliant Young Mind) and documentary Williams, will direct from a script by Malcolm Campbell, based on the novel Charlie And Me by Mark Lowery.

Former head of BBC Film David Thompson is producing with Alex Gordon and Keren Misgav Ristvedt for Origin Pictures, Martina Niland from Dublin-based Port Pictures, and Minnow Films.

True Brit Entertainment was launched in November last year by former Kamasa, the former CEO of Lionsgate UK. The 500 Miles deal comes just days after it announced the acquisition of its first title, Anand Tucker’s period thriller The Critic.

Beta is in final negotiations at the EFM to sell the road movie to further territories beyond the UK.

“We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with Morgan, David and the brilliant Bill Nighy on this charming and emotional comedy drama. 500 Miles is a terrific example of the kind of quality British and Irish film we want to be supporting. Beautifully written with all the hallmarks of a classic independent movie that can break out theatrically both here in the UK and globally,” said Kamasa, CEO of True Brit Entertainment.

Beta Cinema’s Thorsten Ritter added: “We are thrilled to be working with Zygi and Nick at True Brit on this film. It is great to feel their passion and have them come in so decisively. They will be a great partner in making the film and making it a success in the UK.”

Producers David Thompson and Alex Gordon said: “ Over many years Zygi has proved to be an exceptional distributor and to have a great sense of what can take off in the international market place – and we are delighted to have their backing for 500 Miles. We are sure that with the full weight of their support our film, with the exceptional talent attached, has a real chance of being a breakthrough hit.”