Iceland’s leading production services company Truenorth is expanding into talent representation.

Truenorth Talent is initially concentrating on representing Icelandic writers, directors, and producers, but with plans to expand into Scandinavian and Northern European talents, and across disciplines such as cinematographers, art directors and film/television composers.

One of the first clients is Rúnar Ingi Einarsson of company Norður, who is in Cannes as producer of Intrusion (Fár), a short film in official selection directed by Gunnur Martinsdóttir Schlüter. Einarsson has also directed commercials for Volvo, Samsung, and Land Rover. Einarsson is currently adapting his short film Apology into a feature project.

Others signed up to the agency include photographer-turned-director Hördur Sveinsson, Helgi Jóhannsson (an associate producer on Lamb), Elías Kofoed-Hansen (who is writing his debut feature), Erlendur Sveinsson (whose shorts include Kanari), Siggi Kjartan (who has been working on the second unit for True Detective and developing his first feature Camp Tripoli) and Katla Sólnes (whose shorts include With the Arrival of Spring).

In terms of on-screen talent, Truenorth Talent is representing Icelandic pop star Bríet for acting work.

“Our existing infrastructure in Scandinavia positions us as key players in the creative industry, acting as a bridge between Northern European talent and the rest of the world,” said Tania Zarak Quintana, former Netflix executive, who is leading Truenorth Talent.

She joined the company in summer 2022 also as VP of development, working across the company’s original productions.

“We want to represent these great talents for international work, nobody else in Iceland is representing behind-the-camera talents,” added Truenorth CEO and founder Leifur B. Dagfinnsson. He points out all the talents are completely bilingual in English. “They are so talented and it’s just a matter of helping them get out there in the world.”

Founded in Iceland in 2003, Truenorth has grown to include offices in Norway, Greenland, Finland, the Faroe Islands, Spain and the Canary Islands.