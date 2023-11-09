TrustNordisk has boarded international sales for Danish crime series Off The Record, which is a fictional story about a group of journalists at a highly respected documentary show who unravel a story of injustice and abuse of power.

Nordisk Film Series’ Camilla Hammerich and Trin Hjortkjær Thomsen produce the series, which has six episodes in this first season.

Jenny Lund Madsen (Rita, Follow The Money 3) created the show and Jesper W. Nielsen (Borgen) directs.

The cast features Mille Dinesen, Afshin Firouzi, Søren Malling, Lila Nobel Mehabil, Clint Ruben and Johanne Milland Pedersen.

Other partners on the show are TV2, which plans to broadcast the series in Autumn 2024. The series has already sold across the Nordics, to TV2 Norway, RÚV in Iceland, TV4 in Sweden and MTV in Finland. Other backers include Danish Film Institute’s Public Service Fund and Nordisk Film & TV Fond.

The series is now in post after shooting in Copenhagen and at Nordisk’s studios in Valby.