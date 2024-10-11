TrustNordisk has boarded international sales on Sunniva Sundby and Mari Bakke Riise’s documentary Fighter, about the rehabilitation journey of an injured MMA fighter.

The completed work is available as both a feature documentary, and a three-part miniseries.

Fighter tells the story of GK, an MMA fighter who suffers a life-altering injury after diving headfirst into the ocean. When told to expect life in a wheelchair, he gives himself two years to get back on his feet – or else he doesn’t want to live.

Written and directed by Norwegian filmmakers Sundby and Riise, the film is produced by Riise and Silje Evensmo Jacobsen for Norway’s A5 Film.

Riise’s film Kayayo was shortlisted for the best documentary short Oscar in 2017, while A5’s recent feature production A New Kind Of Wilderness won the Grand Jury prize in the World Cinema – Documentary section at Sundance this year.