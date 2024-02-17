TrustNordisk has acquired international sales rights on Pal Oie’s upcoming monster movie Kraken.

The film is currently in pre-production, with a €5.3m (£4.5m) budget; and a 2025 theatrical release pencilled in for Norway.

Kraken will follow a marine biologist who discovers the eponymous mythical monster while doing research near Norway’s deepest fjord.

Oie will reunite with Nordisk Film Production’s John Einar Hagen and Einar Loftesnes on the film, after the duo produced Oie’s 2019 action thriller The Tunnel. Vilde Eide has written the script; it is produced in collaboration with Handmade Films in Norwegian Woods, who make genre titles based on Norwegian folklore.

The kraken is a legendary monster born from the stories of sailors, and said to appear in the sea between Norway and Iceland.

Oie’s previous work includes 2003 horror adventure Dark Woods, and 2009 horror thriller Hidden.

“We cannot wait to awaken the Kraken in the Fjords where it originated from,” said TrustNordisk managing director Susan Wendt.

Kraken joins boxing drama Team Havnaa (working title), post-financial crisis actioner The Quiet Ones and thriller Boundless on TrustNordisk’s EFM slate.