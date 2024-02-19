TrustNordisk has sealed several deals on 3D family animation Super Charlie at this week’s European Film Market.

The film, written and directed by Jon Holmberg, has sold to the UK (Kaleidoscope), Baltics (Estin Film), former Yugoslavia (MCF Megacom) and Vietnam (Blue Lantern Corp).

The Swedish title is produced by Gustav Olden for Nordisk Film Production Sweden.

Super Charlie follows a boy who dreams of being a superhero are shattered by the arrival of a baby brother; until they must team up to defeat a supervillain and a deranged scientist.

The film is adapted from Swedish writer Camilla Lackberg’s 2011 book of the same. It is one of two animations on TrustNordisk’s EFM slate alongside The Polar Bear Prince. Further titles are actioner The Quiet Ones; thriller Boundless; and boxing drama Team Havnaa (working title).