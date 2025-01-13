Tull Stories has acquired two French features as part of a new ‘Joy Of Cinema’ international comedy strand at the UK distributor.

The company has picked up Laurent Tirard’s Oh My Goodness! and Louis-Julien Petit’s The Kitchen Brigade, both from French sales agent Charades. The titles join Natja Brunckhorst’s comedy Two To One starring Sandra Huller on the new Tull strand.

Tull will release Oh My Goodness! in cinemas on March 14, with Two To One and The Kitchen Brigade to follow in the summer.

Jonny Tull, founder of Tull Stories, says the ‘Joy Of Cinema’ strand will sit alongside Tull’s director- and impact-driven documentary and specialised fiction releases, and has been designed with theatrical recovery in mind.

“We live in a time where our cinemagoing decisions as audiences are governed by the levels of risk we attach – ‘will I like this film? Is it worth leaving the house for? Is it worth spending upwards of a tenner on a ticket for?’,” said Tull.

“For the distributor and the cinema programmer this trickles down to the decisions we have to make and our expectations of box office. As an audience-focused filmworker, I know that we all crave a fun and sometimes easy-going night out at the cinema and that this extends to foreign language film as much as it does to anything else.”

French filmmaker Tirard’s Oh My Goodness! centres on five nuns, who set their sights on winning a cash prize in a cycling race to raise money to renovate a hospice. The film debuted at the Czech Republic’s French Film Festival in 2023, and grossed $1m on its French release that year through Le Pacte.

The Kitchen Brigade [French title: La Brigade] follows a sous-chef who rediscovers her passion for cooking while working at a shelter for young migrants. A 2022 festival premiere at L’Alpe d’Huez Film Festival, it grossed $2.8m through Apollo Films in France.