Worldwide box office July 19-21

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1. Twisters (Warner Bros/Universal) $107.6m $123.2m $27.1m $42.7m 77 2. Successor (various) $85.2m $211.7m $85.2m $211.7m 1 3. Despicable Me 4 (Universal) $75.8m $574.4m $52m $315m 80 4. Inside Out 2 (Disney) $47m $1.44bn $34.2m $846.9m 52 5. Longlegs (various) $17.2m $56.1m $5.5m $11.5m 28 6. A Place Called Silence (various) $15.6m $152m $15.6m $152m 1 7. A Quiet Place: Day One (Paramount) $11.3m $241.4m $5.2m $113.8m 68 8. Your Name (2017) (Crunchyroll) $11.3m $390.9m $11.3m $390.9m 2 9. Fly Me To The Moon (Sony) $7.1m $30.7m $3.8m $14.3m 59 10. Bad Boys: Ride Or Die (Sony) $5.9m $338m $3.2m $198.7m 64

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

Fresh openings power ‘Twisters’ to $123m total

Universal’s launch of Twisters in North America, plus international partner Warner Bros’ expansion of the film from 38 to 76 international markets, combined to ensure world domination.

The tornado feature grossed an estimated $80.5m in North America – ahead of expectations – convincingly topping the domestic box office. Twisters has less puff in international markets, grossing an estimated $27.1m there, and bringing the international total to $42.7m.

Globally, the Lee Isaac Chung-directed film topped the box office with an estimated $107.6m (with Imax delivering $11.2m, ie 10.4%), and the worldwide total is $123.2m.

Twisters held well in the international markets where it was already playing, declining 30% overall, and perhaps benefiting from the added buzz globally of the domestic launch, with stars Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones flooding social channels.

Latin America saw only a 22% drop, with strong holds in Colombia (+8%), Argentina (+1%), Mexico (-22%), Peru (-23%) and Brazil (-31%).

Among new territories, UK/Ireland led with an estimated five-day $5.5m, battling warm weather across the opening period. Next comes France with an estimated five-day $1.9m, ahead of China ($1.5m), Spain and Germany (both $1.0m).

In cumulative box office, Mexico leads with $7.2m, then UK/Ireland, and Australia ($5.2m).

Set In Oklahoma, populated by characters showcasing heartland American values, and veering away from the potentially divisive topic of climate change (and man’s role in it), Twisters seems precision-tooled to appeal broadly in its home market, and perhaps especially in red states. However, the film’s extreme-weather topic also has proven global appeal, and 1996’s Twister performed slightly better in international markets ($252.8m) than domestic ($241.8m).

Cast-wise, Glen Powell’s breakout hit as a leading man, romantic comedy Anyone But You, was likewise bigger internationally ($131.8m) than domestically ($88.3m). However, the numbers flip for Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Where The Crawdads Sing: $90.2m in North America and $54.1m for international.

Twisters will complete its international rollout when it blows into Japan next week (August 1), followed by South Korea (August 14).

The film faces an epic battle for eyeballs this coming week, with the global launch of Disney/Pixar’s Deadpool & Wolverine. In particular, Twisters is likely to lose Imax and premium large-format screens to the fresh competition.

‘Inside Out 2’ poised for animation record

Disney/Marvel’s Inside Out 2 added an estimated $47.0m globally at the weekend, taking its total to $1.443bn. That puts the sequel – from debut feature director Kelsey Mann – on track to very soon overtake Frozen 2 ($1.453bn) and thus become the biggest animated film of all time at the worldwide box office (albeit not adjusted for inflation). Inside Out 2 is just $10m behind Frozen 2.

Inside Out 2 is also poised to overtake 2023’s biggest worldwide box office hit, Barbie ($1.446bn).

The original Inside Out grossed $859m globally in 2015, and ranks as Pixar’s seventh-biggest hit, behind Inside Out 2, Incredibles 2, Toy Story 4, Toy Story 3, Finding Dory and Finding Nemo.

Among international markets, Mexico leads on Inside Out 2 with a stunning $98.0m, ahead of Brazil ($72.8m), UK/Ireland ($60.0m), South Korea ($56.1m) and France ($50.6m). International total is $846.9m, with North America at $596.4m.

‘Despicable Me 4’ cruises past $500m

Inside Out 2 was beaten at the weekend by Illumination’s Despicable Me 4 – an animated sequel benefiting by being fresher in the marketplace. The Universal release added an estimated $23.8m in North America and $52.0m for international, combining for $75.8m worldwide.

Totals to date are $259.5m in North America, $315.0m for international, and $574.4m worldwide.

Internationally, Despicable Me 4 fell 42% at the weekend, but only 36% if China is excluded from consideration. Japan provided a new opening, launching with an estimated $4.4m.

Among international holdover markets, UK/Ireland led with an estimated $7.1m in its second session. Some schools in the territory have already begun their summer holiday, but most begin this coming week, giving a boost to all blockbusters in play.

In cumulative totals, Mexico ($32.1m) leads the international pack for Despicable Me 4, ahead of China ($31.5m), Australia ($25.8m), UK/Ireland ($23.1m), Brazil ($18.3m), Germany ($14.8m), France ($14.4m), Spain ($13.1m) and Argentina (a robust $11.8m).

Despicable Me 4 is now 50% of the way to matching the global total of franchise topper Minions ($1.16bn in 2015), and 61% of the way towards the $940m achieved by the most recent film in the series, 2022’s Minions: The Rise Of Gru. Among film with the words ‘Despicable Me’ in the title, 2017’s Despicable Me 3 leads with $1.03bn.

Markets yet to open for Despicable Me 4 are South Korea (July 24) and Italy (August 21).

‘Chinese comedy drama ‘Successor’ tops international box office

Although Twisters topped the global box office at the weekend (with $107.6m), and Despicable Me 4 was the top US-studio film in international markets (with $75.8m), Chinese comedy drama Successor topped the international box office ranking, grossing $85.2m for the weekend period, according to Comscore.

In fact, the film’s box office achievement is even bigger than that, since the Chinese weekend chart reports for the weekend period only (in this case, July 19-21), and preview takings are not included in a film’s opening number – just in the cumulative total.

Including preview takings (from the previous weekend, and from Tuesday onwards), Successor’s total number is a towering $211.7m.

Successor, known in China as Zhua Wa Wa, is jointly directed by Peng Da-Mo and Yan Fei, who together made comedy hits Hello Mr Billionaire (2018) and Goodbye Mr Loser (2015). They also each contributed a segment to 2020 patriotic portfolio film My People, My Heartland.

The pair have a proven track record at the Chinese box office: Hello Mr Billionaire grossed $367m, and Goodbye Mr Loser reached $228m.

Successor, with a storyline relating to escape from poverty, reunites the stars of 2022 comedy sci-fi hit Moon Man: Shen Teng (who also starred in Goodbye Mr Loser) and Ma Li. The cast also includes Shi Pengyuan (Never Say Never) and Sa Rina.

International distributor CMC Pictures plans a release in English-language territories in August.

A Chinese rerelease of 2016 Japanese anime Your Name sees the Mokoto Shinkai-directed teen drama return to the global box office chart, in eighth place. Weekend takings in China for Your Name are reported at $11.25m, taking the film’s worldwide total to $391m.

Two places in the chart above Your Name is Chinese release A Place Called Silence, grossing an estimated $15.6m for the weekend. Quah Sam’s crime mystery – a remake of a 2022 film from the same director, and with the same title – has reached $152m since its July 3 release.