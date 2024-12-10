The British Film Commission (BFC) and the Netherlands Film Commission (NFC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost collaboration between each country’s screen industries.

The partnership agreement was signed at the Dutch Embassy in London as part of a Netherlands-UK familiarisation trip for producers from both countries on December 9.

Attendees included representatives of the Netherlands Film Fund, the Netherlands Film Commission and a group of line producers from the Netherlands.

Both film commissions said the MoU aims to foster a seamless, film-friendly service for inward investment film and high-end TV productions working across both territories.

The British Film Commission has similar agreements in place with Spain, Italy, Austria and Norway.

Film and high-end TV productions to have filmed across both territories include features The Hitman’s Bodyguard and Dunkirk and series Killing Eve, The Couple Next Door and Baptiste.

Roeland Oude Nijhuis, Netherlands Film Commissioner, said the MoU “aims to remove barriers and help filmmakers, producers and other industry professionals from both countries to partner up and create stories that matter. We’ve already seen great projects come to life: films like Occupied City and Silver Haze demonstrate the impact of combining Dutch and British visions in storytelling.”

Adrian Wootton, chief executive of the British Film Commission, said: “As we work closer together with the NFC to create a frictionless service for cross-territory productions, both nations are primed to harness the potential of inward investment film and high-end TV production.”