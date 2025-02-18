UK distributor Verve Pictures has picked up a trio of titles for theatrical release, including BFI Flare world premiere A Night Like This.

Two men cross paths one night and join forces in a quest around London to find a meaning to their miserable lives, to find their connection takes a deeper turn. Liam Calvert directs A Night Like This, which is written and produced by Diego Sceratti, and co-produced by Reece Cargan and James Heath, of Scottish production company Randan. Alexander Lincoln, Jack Brett Anderson and David Bradley star.

Also joining Verve’s slate is Sheffield Doc Fest title Where Dragons Live, a portrait of childhood fears, directed by Suzanne Raes, produced by Netherlands-based Ilja Roomans and co-produced by Glasgow-based Cargan.

Richard Bracewell’s Chicken Town follows two school friends who join forces with an old man who has accidentally started a weed farm and attracted the attention of a local criminal family. The film was part of BFI London Film Festival’s works-in-progress showcase. Ramy Ben Fredj and Ethaniel Davy star. Bracewell also produces, alongside the film’s co-writer Patrick Dalton and Tom Wood.