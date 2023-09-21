Jonathan Glazer’s Poland-set Holocaust drama The Zone Of Interest has been selected as the UK entry for the best international feature at the 2024 Academy Awards.

Sandra Hüller and Christian Friedel star in the German- and Polish-language feature based on the novel by Martin Amis which imagines the domestic life of Auschwitz commander Rudolf Höss who lives with his family just next to the camp.

The Zone Of Interest premiered in competition at Cannes earlier this year where it won the grand prix and the Fipresci award.

It is produced by UK-based Jim Wilson’s JW Films with Poland’s Ewa Puszczynska, and is financed by A24, Film4, Access Entertainment and the Polish Film Institute. The executive producers are Reno Antoniades, Len Blavatnik, Danny Cohen, Tessa Ross, Ollie Madden, Daniel Battsek, David Kimbangi.

A24 is the North American distributor and is handling international sales. It is also understood to be releasing the film in the UK and Ireland. A date has yet to be announced.

The film went on to screen at Toronto, Telluride, New York and will next play at next month’s BFI London Film Festival.

It is the 18th time the UK has submitted in the international film category. It has been nominated twice: for Paul Turner’s Welsh drama Hedd Wyn in 1993 and for Paul Morrison’s Welsh- and English-language romance Solomon And Gaenor in 1999.