Found-footage horror Dagr, starring Ellie Duckles from Netflix drama The A List and Matt Barber of Downton Abbey, has been acquired for distribution in North America, Australia and New Zealand by The Horror Collective.

The UK feature will be available on digital platforms in the territories from mid-April through the genre label, which is part of Shaked Berenson’s Los Angeles-based worldwide sales and distribution company Entertainment Squad. The deal was closed directly with the filmmakers.

Game Of Thrones star Conleth Hill, who played Lord Varys in the acclaimed HBO fantasy series, has boarded the upcoming film as executive producer. Hill previously starred in Butler-Hart’s The Isle and more recently made a cameo appearance in the UK filmmaker’s experimental sci-fi feature Infinitum: Subject Unknown.

A first look at Duckles in the feature alongside masked newcomer Riz Moritz can be seen above.

Dagr is set for release on digital platforms in the UK and Ireland on April 8 following a run of Q&A screenings in February.

The folk horror stars Duckles alongside Moritz as fame-seeking YouTubers. Posing as caterers, they travel to an 18th century house where a glossy advert for a fashion brand is being shot and plan to steal from the production. But they unwittingly step into a haunted house, plagued by a demonic druid.

The cast includes Barber, who starred in the final two seasons of Emmy award-winning period drama Downton Abbey, Tori Butler-Hart, Emma King, Graham Butler, Hattie Chapman and Luca Thompson.

Butler-Hart co-wrote and produced the film with Tori Butler-Hart for Fizz and Ginger Films.

The feature was shot near the Brecon Beacons in south Wales last summer and was entirely filmed using iPhones, with Apple providing equipment to monitor six cameras amongst other kit.

The actors were called upon to shoot the film themselves, which ranged from using body cams and spy cameras to more high-end filming, to offer a mix of styles not typically seen in found-footage features.

Executive producers are Lord Of The Rings star Ian McKellen and Anthony Pye-Jeary, former CEO and founder of entertainment marketing agency DeWynters.

The Butler-Harts will next reunite with Game Of Thrones’ Hill on Cassandra, a psychological horror set in the wake of a devastating chemical attack in which people are living ‘off grid’. Directed by Matthew Butler-Hart and written by Tori Butler-Hart, it will revolve around four central characters and is set to shoot later this year.