Producers Roundtable has opened up a second survey of UK independent producers about the state of the industry, five years after its initial survey found challenges around mental health, barriers to entry and work practices.

The survey, which can be accessed here, has been commissioned by UK independent producer Camille Gatin, in consultation with Producers Roundtable founders Helen Simmons, Loran Dunn and Sophie Reynolds.

It is open for responses until mid-April, and is aiming to announce its results during the Cannes Film Festival in May.

The survey contains the exact questions from the 2020 edition to ensure consistency of data, plus new questions reflecting current issues and developments.

“It is essential for us to have this data to be able to have fully informed conversations with the industry’s various bodies,” says the introductory text to the survey.

The survey includes questions about company investment, diversification, income, training, work balance and production slates, plus experiences working with the UK public funders.

“We’d very much like to build on the continuity of the original survey,” said Dunn, producer at Delaval Film. “As Camille rightly identified, it has greater significance to ask the same questions again – along with some new ones – to understand how the climate has changed in the last five years.”

The 2020 edition surveyed 149 UK independent producers about earnings, working practices, education and socio-economic background.

The findings painted a challenging picture of the UK’s independent sector, with respondents commenting on the dire financial prospects for producing indie films, but also the impact on their mental health and barriers to diversity in the sector.

On income, 69% of those surveyed said they earned less than £15,000 in the previous two years, with 30% making less than £1,000.