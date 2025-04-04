The UK-Ireland box office suffered a slow month in March, with takings dropping 35% compared to March 2024.
The £50.7m total in March brought year-to-date takings to £245.5m - on a par with 2024, having been 15% up at the end of Fabruary.
The drop is partly explained by the school Easter holidays, which are yet to occur in 2025 and fell during March 2024; but also by a weaker release slate, with Dune: Part Two contributing £22.2m in March 2024.
|Rank
|Title (origin)
|Distributor
|Release date
|March total
|2025 total
| 1
|Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (Fr-UK-US)
|Universal
|14/2/25
|£7.5m
|£45.8m
|2
|Disney’s Snow White (US)
|Disney
|21/3/25
|£7.3m
|£7.3m
|3
| Mickey 17 (S Kor-US)
|Warner Bros
|7/3/25
|£6.8m
|£6.8m
|4
|Black Bag (US)
|Universal
|14/3/25
|£3.3m
|£3.3m
|5
| Marching Powder (UK)
|True Brit
|7/3/25
|£3m
|£3m
|6
| Captain America: Brave New World (US)
|Disney
|14/2/25
|£1.8m
|£18m
|7
|Ne Zha 2 (China)
|Trinity/CineAsia
|21/3/25
|£1.4m
|£1.4m
|8
|L2: Empuraan (India)
|RFT Film
|28/3/25
|£1.3m
|£1.3m
|9
|Dog Man (US)
|Universal
|7/2/25
|£1.2m
|£13.4m
|10
|A Working Man (UK-US)
|Warner Bros
|28/3/25
|£1m
|£1m
Monthly figures from Mar 7-April 4, 2025, courtesy of ComScore
Nothing has come close to that amount in 2025, with February release Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy as the highest-grossing release with £7.4m - the second month it has topped the monthly chart. The Universal title is the highest-grossing film of 2025 with £45.8m – more than two-and-a-half times the total of the second-highest-grossing title, Disney’s Captain America: Brave New World with £18m.
This year’s Easter Holidays run from April 5-22 for most schools. Cinemas will look to regain the ground lost in March with titles including Warner Bros’ A Minecraft Movie (opening today), Universal event title Six The Musical (Sunday 6) and Park Circus re-releases including Babe (April 11) and Wallace And Gromit: Curse Of The Were-Rabbit (April 18).
Takings are still up 9% compared to the same period from 2023.
March titles
Disney took second spot for March 2025, with musical adaptation Snow White taking £7.3m after two weeks. It will soon overtake West Side Story (£7.8m) to become the second-highest-grossing title starring Rachel Zegler, behind The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes (£18.2m).
March releases also took places three-to-five in the chart: Bong Joon Ho’s sci-fi thriller Mickey 17 in third for Warner Bros, Steven Soderbergh’s Black Bag in fourth for Universal; and the highest-grossing independent title of the month, Nick Love’s UK drug comedy Marching Powder for True Brit Entertainment. With £3m, that film is now Danny Dyer’s second-highest-grossing of all time, behind only Mean Machine (£4.4m).
Major titles from international territories took two spots on the UK-Ireland list: Chinese blockbuster Ne Zha 2, released by Trinity Film/CineAsia to £1.4m in March; and Bollywood action film L2: Empuraan, which opened on March 28 and has £1.3m already.
