The UK-Ireland box office suffered a slow month in March, with takings dropping 35% compared to March 2024.

The £50.7m total in March brought year-to-date takings to £245.5m - on a par with 2024, having been 15% up at the end of Fabruary.

The drop is partly explained by the school Easter holidays, which are yet to occur in 2025 and fell during March 2024; but also by a weaker release slate, with Dune: Part Two contributing £22.2m in March 2024.

UK-Ireland March 2025 top 10 Rank Title (origin) Distributor Release date March total 2025 total 1

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy (Fr-UK-US) Universal 14/2/25 £7.5m £45.8m 2 Disney’s Snow White (US) Disney 21/3/25 £7.3m £7.3m 3 Mickey 17 (S Kor-US)

Warner Bros 7/3/25 £6.8m £6.8m 4 Black Bag (US) Universal 14/3/25 £3.3m £3.3m 5 Marching Powder (UK)

True Brit 7/3/25 £3m £3m 6 Captain America: Brave New World (US)

Disney 14/2/25 £1.8m £18m 7 Ne Zha 2 (China) Trinity/CineAsia 21/3/25 £1.4m £1.4m 8 L2: Empuraan (India) RFT Film 28/3/25 £1.3m £1.3m 9 Dog Man (US) Universal 7/2/25 £1.2m £13.4m 10 A Working Man (UK-US) Warner Bros 28/3/25 £1m £1m

Monthly figures from Mar 7-April 4, 2025, courtesy of ComScore

Nothing has come close to that amount in 2025, with February release Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy as the highest-grossing release with £7.4m - the second month it has topped the monthly chart. The Universal title is the highest-grossing film of 2025 with £45.8m – more than two-and-a-half times the total of the second-highest-grossing title, Disney’s Captain America: Brave New World with £18m.

This year’s Easter Holidays run from April 5-22 for most schools. Cinemas will look to regain the ground lost in March with titles including Warner Bros’ A Minecraft Movie (opening today), Universal event title Six The Musical (Sunday 6) and Park Circus re-releases including Babe (April 11) and Wallace And Gromit: Curse Of The Were-Rabbit (April 18).

Takings are still up 9% compared to the same period from 2023.

March titles

Disney took second spot for March 2025, with musical adaptation Snow White taking £7.3m after two weeks. It will soon overtake West Side Story (£7.8m) to become the second-highest-grossing title starring Rachel Zegler, behind The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes (£18.2m).

March releases also took places three-to-five in the chart: Bong Joon Ho’s sci-fi thriller Mickey 17 in third for Warner Bros, Steven Soderbergh’s Black Bag in fourth for Universal; and the highest-grossing independent title of the month, Nick Love’s UK drug comedy Marching Powder for True Brit Entertainment. With £3m, that film is now Danny Dyer’s second-highest-grossing of all time, behind only Mean Machine (£4.4m).

Major titles from international territories took two spots on the UK-Ireland list: Chinese blockbuster Ne Zha 2, released by Trinity Film/CineAsia to £1.4m in March; and Bollywood action film L2: Empuraan, which opened on March 28 and has £1.3m already.