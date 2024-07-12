UK-Ireland box office takings for 2024 were down 7% in the first six months of the year compared to the same period in 2023.

A strong Q1 from January to March saw takings up 9%, but that fell back in Q2 from April to June, when takings dropped 21%, according to figures supplied by Comscore.

The total UK-Ireland box office for the first six months of 2024 was £451.6m, compared to £486.6m in 2023.

Only three of the 10 highest-grossing titles in the first half of the year were released in Q2 – Disney’s Pixar animation Inside Out 2 (£34.8m in this time), action title Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes (£15.6m) and Amy Winehouse biopic Back To Black (£12.3m), released by Studiocanal.

UK-Ireland top 10 for first half of 2024 Rank Title Gross (Jan 5-Jul 4) Distributor 1 Dune: Part Two £39.6m Warner Bros 2 Inside Out 2 £34.8m Disney 3 Kung Fu Panda 4 £21.9m Universal 4 Migration £21.3m Universal 5 Bob Marley: One Love £17.1m Paramount 6 Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes £15.6m Disney 7 Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire £15.5m Sony 8 Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire £14.6m Warner Bros 9 Wonka £14.2m Warner Bros 10 Back To Black £12.3m Studiocanal

All figures provided by Comscore

UK, international titles

Among independent UK titles, Q2 failed to match Q1, when Warner Bros’ One Life, Studiocanal’s Wicked Little Letters and Disney/Searchlight’s All Of Us Strangers all grossed more than £5m. Back To Black topped the UK chart with £2.7m from April 12-14, and ended with a decent £12.2m for Studiocanal; while Dev Patel’s Monkey Man made £2.5m total for Universal after opening at the start of April. Love Lies Bleeding, a Film4-backed UK-US co-production, grossed almost £1m across its run through Lionsgate UK.

Irish drama That They May Face The Rising Sun grossed a strong £630,000, released by Conic in the UK and Break Out Pictures in Ireland. MetFilm’s nature documentary Wilding had grossed £300,000 by the end of June, with the film still in cinemas; while Entertainment Film Distributors’ Seize Them! took £250,000 from the start of April.

Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera starring Josh O’Connor was the standout non-English language release in Q2. Released by Curzon, the film opened to £71,053 on May 10-12, and was still in cinemas by the end of June with over £850,000 – a success story in a slow quarter for foreign films. Other notable non-English language releases from April to June included Ilker Catak’s The Teachers’ Lounge, which topped £100,000, also for Curzon.

Southeast Asian cinema continues its expansion at the UK-Ireland box office, with Dreamz Entertainment (and Akshaya Traders in Ireland) giving Kalki 2898 AD the widest opening of any Indian film in 450 cinemas. The action-adventure title had £888,603 by the end of June, and was up to £1.3m by last weekend.

Summer hopes

The US actors’ strike in 2023 has raised fears of a tough summer season for cinemas, with no blockbusters tracking near the heights of Barbie (£95.5m) or Oppenheimer (£58.7m) from last year.

However there are signs of hope, with total box office for June 2024 up 7% compared to June 2023 (£71.4m vs. £66.6m).

Disney’s Inside Out 2 has also become the highest-grossing release of the year, dropping just 15% on its fourth weekend and crossing the £40m mark.

Warner Bros’ Dune: Part II brought in the most money across the first six months with £39.6m, followed by Inside Out 2, then two Universal animations: Kung Fu Panda 4 (£21.9m) and Migration (£21.3m). Paramount’s music biopic Bob Marley: One Love rounded out the top five with £17.1m

Despicable Me 4, another Illumination animation released by Universal, offers the best hope of strong box office in the next quarter. The previous three films in the series took £47.9m, £47.5m and £20.2m, while Minions (£47.8m) and Minions: The Rise of Gru (£47m) also flourished from the same franchise.

Other potential highlights include Warner Bros’ Twisters, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell, the latter of whom was in Anyone But You (£11.3m) earlier this year. Twisters releases on Wednesday, July 17, eight days before Disney’s superhero title Deadpool & Wolverine starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Big titles in the later months of the year include Warner Bros’ Joker: Folie A Deux on October 4, Studiocanal’s Paddington In Peru on November 8 and Paramount’s Gladiator 2 on November 22.