Warner Bros is launching DC Extended Universe title Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom into 749 cinemas – the widest ever opening for the studio in the UK and Ireland, topping the 746 start of Elvis from June 2022.

The Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan, who also helmed the 2018 first film Aquaman. That title opened to £5.2m at a site average of £8.568, and closed on £22.5m – currently the fourth-highest-grossing of 15 DCEU films to date.

The sequel sees Jason Momoa’s titular superhero balancing his duties as king and Justice League member; while working with his half-brother to prevent a mercenary from killing his family.

Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Dolph Lundgren are among the returning cast from the first film.

Having broken out in 2011’s Conan The Barbarian (£1.5m total), Hawaii native Momoa has balanced his Aquaman duties in six DCEU films with roles in blockbusters including 2021’s Dune (£22.1m) and this year’s Fast X (£15.1m), and will return to the latter series in 2025’s Fast X: Part 2.

The Lost Kingdom is Wan’s 12th feature as director. He began with low-budget horrors, including 2004’s Saw (£6.8m), which he went on to launch as a successful franchise. He has also launched the Insidious, The Conjuring and The Nun franchises; while directing 2015’s Furious 7, the highest-grossing of the Fast & Furious franchise with £38.7m.

Yash Raj Films is opening Indian comedy-drama Dunki in 262 cinemas this weekend – also a widest release for the company, topping the 218 sites of Pathaan from January this year.

That title opened in second place in the UK-Ireland chart with £1.4m, and is currently the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in the territory with £4.4m. Dunki will have aspirations of challenging for that crown, with its cast also led by Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

UK independent titles are represented this weekend too, in the shape of Sweet Sue, the directorial debut of Leo Leigh, son of Mike Leigh.

Developed by BBC Film, Sweet Sue centres on a woman who embarks on a relationship with a mysterious biker she meets at her brother’s funeral; and who has a social media influencer son.

Maggie O’Neill leads the cast alongside Tony Pitts and Screen 2022 Star of Tomorrow Harry Trevaldwyn. Sweet Sue launched at Munich Film Festival in June, going on to play festivals including the British Film Festival in Adelaide. Leigh has previously made short films including 2009 documentary Swansea Love Story.

The Lost Kingdom and Dunki’s main challengers at the top of the chart will come from holdovers, led by Warner Bros Wonka, which took a strong £18.5m from its first 10 days. Directed by Paul King, Wonka is ahead of the filmmaker’s Paddington 2 (£16.9m) and Paddington (£10.3m) at the same stage. Those films ended on £42.6m and £38m respectively; Wonka will have hopes of similar figures after its excellent start.