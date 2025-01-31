'Companion'

Warner Bros horror Companion leads new releases at the UK and Ireland box office this weekend in 561 cinemas.

Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid star in the dark comedy about a weekend away that goes wrong when a human android, built for companionship, reveals itself. It marks the feature debut of Drew Hancock while further cast include Rupert Friend, Lukas Gage and Jaboukie Young-White.

Thatcher most recently starred in fellow horror title Heretic which surpassed £6m late last year and Quaid had a role in 2023’s Oppenheimer (£60m). Companion is produced by Zach Cregger who wrote and directed Barbarian which cracked £1m on its run back in 2022.

Universal’s Nosferatu has dominated the genre market in 2025, creeping up to £12m after just four weeks. Other titles have struggled to match, with Steven Soderbergh’s Presence opening on just £292,058 last weekend (also for Warner Bros) and Wolfman up to £1.1m in its second session.

‘Saturday Night’

Sony is launching Jason Reitman’s Saturday Night in 265 venues. The Telluride premiere chronicles the 90 minutes leading up to the first-ever recording of SNL in 1975 and stars an ensemble cast featuring Cooper Hoffman, Dylan O’Brien, Rachel Sennott, Willem Dafoe and J.K. Simmons. Reitman’s last feature Ghostbusters: Afterlife opened on £3.7m and finished on £12m – making it his most successful run in the territory, ahead of Juno (£2m opening; £9.8m finish).

Mike Leigh’s Hard Truths lands in 260 cinemas for Studiocanal. The UK filmmaker’s 15th feature stars Bafta nominee Marianne Jean-Baptiste as a depressed woman with a complicated relationship with her sister, played by Michele Austin. Mr. Turner remains Leigh’s most successful film, opening on £1m back in 2014 for a £7m cume.

In event cinema, Les Miserables: The Staged Concert is screening in 391 locations via CinemaLive for its 40th anniversary. Trafalgar Releasing has K-Pop live concert (G)I-dle World Tour [iDOL] In Cinemas in 45 sites. National Amusements also has Eric Clapton: Unplugged which opened on Monday (January 27).

Trinity Film and Cine Asia are opening Chinese comedy Detective Chinatown 1900 in 106 cinemas. The film is a prequel to the Detective Chinatown franchise which was hugely successful on home turf.

Japanese anime The Colours Within is out in 85 locations via Anime Ltd. The feature centres on a high school student who can see people as colours and accidentally joins a band.

Parkland Film Capital is rolling out French title The Tasting in three sites. The romantic comedy follows a doctor and a wine shop owner who fall in love.

Park Circus is re-releasing Richard Linklater’s romance Before Sunrise and Billy Wilder’s comedy The Apartment in cinemas for their 30th and 65th anniversaries, respectively.

Further releases Korean drama By The Stream via ICA; Polish comedy Dalej Jazda via Magnetes Pictures; Indian action Deva via Zee Studios Sunny Malik; Indian family drama Fussclass Dabhade via Dreamz Entertainment; and music documentary The Fuzztones Vs The World via MusicFilmNetwork.

