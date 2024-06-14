Disney is hoping to perk up the summer box office with eagerly-anticipated Pixar sequel Inside Out 2 at 684 sites, making it this weekend’s widest new release.

Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust return for the follow-up, that once again dives into the emotional fabric of lead character Riley. This time, puberty has turned up, and it’s bringing with it Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, and Ennui, portrayed by Adèle Exarchopoulos. Returning voice cast members include Amy Poehler and Kyle MacLachlan. Kelsey Mann directs.

The first film, back in 2015, opened to £7.4m from 608 sites.

Re-releases out this weekend include the 40th anniversary 4k re-issue of Star Trek III: The Search For Spock playing at 418 sites for Paramount; The Adventures Of Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert 30th anniversary release at 311 venues for Park Circus; and Texas Chainsaw Massacre for Moore International Entertainment.

Vertigo Releasing has Matthew Brown’s drama Freud’s Last Session, following the founder of psychoanalysis Sigmund Freud (played by Anthony Hopkins) in discussion with writer CS Lewis (Matthew Goode), at 211 sites. Vertigo also has the Nicolas Cage-led Ireland-shot thriller Arcadian at 123 venues.

Treasure is playing at 67 sites for FilmNation Entertainment and Bleecker Street, who are handling the worldwide release of Julia von Heinz’s Berlinale Special Gala selection, starring Lena Dunham and Stephen Fry. The road trip film takes place in 1990s Poland as an American music journalist and her Holocaust survivor father Edek take a trip to his homeland.

Met Film Distribution has David Allen’s nature documentary Wilding at 57 sites. Met Film is also partnering with Amazon MGM Studios for a theatrical release at five sites of tennis doc Federer: Twelve Final Days.

BFI Distribution has Cannes’ 2023 Critics Week opening night film, Marie Amachoukeli’s Ama Gloria at 32 sites. The French film follows the intense bond between a six-year-old girl and her beloved nanny.

Moroccan thriller Hounds also premiered at Cannes in 2023. The Kamal Lazraq-helmed feature takes place over one day and night in Casablanca, and is out at 19 sites for Curzon.

Bulldog Film Distribution has Chris Cronin’s debut, horror The Moor, at three cinemas this weekend, with five in total across the coming week. It tells the story of a bereaved father searching for the remains of his young son, believed murdered along with numerous other children some 25 years before, and set on a Yorkshire moor.

João Rosas’ Death Of A City, a documentary about the lives of immigrant constructure workers in Lisbon, will be playing at London’s Institute of Contemporary Arts only.

Further titles on release the weekend are: Sundance hit Sasquatch Sunset, starring Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg for Icon Film Distribution; Korean Cannes thriller Next Sohee, released by Day For Night; Chile-set fantasy drama Sorcery from Sovereign Film Distribution; and Indian comedy Grr - All Rise, The King Is Here from Yash Raj Films.

The holdovers to beat at this weekend’s box office include Bad Boys: Ride Or Die (Sony); IF (Paramount); and The Garfield Movie (Sony).