Universal animation Dog Man and Paramount thriller September 5 head up new releases in UK and Ireland cinemas this weekend.

Leading the way is DreamWorks Animation’s Dog Man which is out in 617 venues after opening in the US last weekend. The story centres around a police officer, half dog and half man, who is up against a feline supervillain. Directed by Peter Hastings, the voice cast features Pete Davidson, Poppy Liu, Lil Rel Howery and Isla Fisher.

Dog Man is based on the graphic novel which is a spin-off of the Captain Underpants series. That film adaptation debuted with £1.3m back in 2017 and ended its run just shy of £8m.

Meanwhile, Paramount is launching Oscar hopeful September 5 in 582 sites. Tim Fehlbaum’s thriller tracks the American sports broadcasting team who, during the 1972 Munich Olympics, provided the revolutionary live coverage of the Israeli athletes being held hostage.

The film was a Venice breakout when it premiered in the festival’s sidebar programme Horizons. It has since picked up nominations at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards and is now up for an Oscar in best original screenplay.

Keoghan, Rasalouf and Jenkins

In event cinema, Trafalgar Releasing is screening Macbeth: David Tennant And Cush Jumbo in 530 sites after opening on Wednesday (February 5) while Pathe Live has Carmen - Paris Opera 2025.

Music documentary Becoming Led Zeppelin is opening in 385 locations via Sony. Bernard MacMahon’s film follows tracks the band’s conception and rise to musical stardom.

Barry Keoghan and Christopher Abbott star in Irish drama Bring Them Down which Mubi is launching in 122 sites. Christopher Andrews’ debut feature premiered at Toronto and surrounds the rivalry between two shepherding families.

Mohammad Rasoulof’s Oscar-nominated The Seed Of The Sacred Fig lands in 70 venues through Lionsgate. The Cannes special jury prize winner follows an investigating judge in Tehran grappling with paranoia and political unrest.

Curzon is opening the Barry Jenkins-written sports biopic The Fire Inside in 61 cinemas. Directed by Rachel Morrison, the film tells the story of Claressa ‘T-Rex’ Shields who became the first woman in US history to win a gold medal in boxing. Ryan Destiny and Brian Tyree Henry led the cast.

In Indian cinema, romantic comedy Loveyapa is out in 30 cinemas via Zee Studios Sunny Malik; Malayalam comedy Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal screens via Yash Raj Films; and DJ Tech Limited has both coming-of-age romance Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam and crime thriller Eleven.

In re-releases, BFI Distribution is screening Chantal Akerman’s Jeanne Dielman, 23 Quai Du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles in seven sites for its 50th anniversary after the film topped Sight & Sound’s Greatest Film Of All Time poll in 2022. Park Circus is also re-releasing Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet in 177 venues.