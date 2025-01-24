Lionsgate action Flight Risk sets off in 524 cinemas in the UK and Ireland this weekend as severe storm warnings see site closures in some parts of the country.

Mel Gibson directs this plane-set thriller starring Mark Wahlberg. The story surrounds an Air Mashal who is accompanying an informant to trial on a flight which has been infiltrated by a hit man. Topher Grace and Michelle Dockery also star.

Wahlberg’s last major outing at the box office was 2022’s Uncharted, which opened on £4.7m from 580 cinemas. Gibson returns to the director’s chair for the first time since 2017 when Hacksaw Ridge debuted with £1.5m from 432 venues.

Elsewhere this weekend, Warner Bros hopes to scare up an audience for Presence in 478 sites. Steven Soderbergh directs this supernatural tale from the perspective of a poltergeist as a new family moves into its home. The cast includes Lucy Liu, Julia Fox, and Chris Sullivan.

Fresh from its 10 Oscar nominations yesterday (January 23), The Brutalist lands in 171 cinemas via Universal. Brady Corbet’s 215-minute epic stars Adrien Brody as an architect who moves to the US from Hungary to live the American Dream. The film premiered at Venice where it won the Silver Lion and has since picked up best drama and best actor at the Golden Globes as well as several nominations at the Baftas and Critics Choice awards. Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce and Joe Alwyn also star.

In event cinema, Trafalgar Releasing opens Aida – Met Opera 2025 (Opera) in 172 venues tomorrow (January 25) while K-Pop star concert Baekhyun: Lonsdaleite [dot] In Cinemas heads to 96 venues for Cinemalive.

Indian action Sky Forces flies into 159 sites for Moviegoers Entertainment. Inspired by real events, the film surrounds one of the deadliest air strikes in history between India and Pakistan.

Further releases include psychological thriller The People Before via Miracle and Sea High Productions, and Indian comedy Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse via Dreamz Entertainment.

Key holdovers include A Complete Unknown which debuted last week on £2.6m and animated titles Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic The Hedgehog 3.