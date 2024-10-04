Warner Bros’ Joker: Folie à Deux will look to repeat the success of its predecessor at the UK and Ireland box office this weekend as it opens in 725 cinemas.

The sequel, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, launches wider than 2019’s Joker which debuted in 668 locations. That title opened with £12.6m and ended on £58m, making it the highest-grossing territory outside of North America. It currently remains the most successful R-rated feature with Disney’s Deadpool & Wolverine catching up fast on £57.4m.

Described as a musical psychological drama, Joker: Folie à Deux sees Phoenix return as iconic DC villain Arthur Fleck. While awaiting trial at a mental institution, he meets the love of his life – Gaga’s Harley Quinn – and discovers the music inside him. Todd Phillips also returns to direct while further cast include Zazie Beetz, Harry Lawtey, Brendan Gleeson and Steve Coogan.

The film premiered at Venice film festival, where its predecessor won the Golden Lion, but has failed to match the same critical acclaim. It officially opened in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday (October 2).

A Different film

Also opening this weekend is Universal’s A Different Man in 214 cinemas. Aaron Schimberg’s comedy thriller stars Sebastian Stan as a man who, having undergone facial-reconstructive surgery, becomes obsessed with the actor portraying him in a play. It had its world premiere at Berlinale where Stan picked up the Silver Bear for best leading performance.

In event cinema, Trafalgar Releasing launches Les Contes D’Hoffmann - Met Opera 2024 on Saturday (October 5) in 168 venues. Meanwhile, Abramorama screens Coldplay: Moon Music and Source Entertainment has Othello From Shakespeare’s Globe.

Park Circus is re-releasing 1974’s Young Frankenstein in 109 locations. Mel Brooks’ parody surrounding the iconic Mary Shelley story stars Gene Wilder and was nominated for two Oscars upon its original release.

Asian cinema releases include Indian comedy Thekku Vadakku opening in 76 cinemas via Yash Raj Films while Telugu-language action Swag launches in 15 cinemas for Dreamz Entertainment.

SXSW premiere Things Will Be Different is out in seven venues for Lightbulb Film Distribution. The sci-fi horror follows two estranged siblings who discover a farmhouse that hides them away in a different time.

In documentary releases, Dartmouth Films is opening Children Of The Cult in four cinemas while Tull Stories debuts surfing doc Maya And The Wave in three locations.