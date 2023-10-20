Crime epic Killers Of The Flower Moon sets a new record for widest opening for director Martin Scorsese this weekend, starting in 701 cinemas – 200 cinemas more than the director’s previous widest opening.

Produced by Apple Studios, the film is released theatrically by Paramount Pictures in many international territories including UK-Ireland.

Killers is adapted by Scorsese and Eric Roth from David Grann’s 2017 nonfiction book of the same name. The narrative follows a series of murders of the Osage people in Oklahoma after oil is discovered on their land; as white interlopers manipulate, extort and kill the Native people.

The film debuted out of competition at Cannes Film Festival in May, going on to play the BFI London Film Festival (LFF) earlier this month. As well as contending in best picture categories in the upcoming awards season, Killers has received acclaim for its script and Scorsese’s directing; plus performances from Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and Robert De Niro.

Scorsese has had his biggest success at the UK-Ireland box office with crime-themed films. His highest-grossing film in the territory is 2014 release The Wolf Of Wall Street (opened: £4.7m; closed: £22.7m), while other hits include 2006’s The Departed (£12.9m total), 2010’s Shutter Island (£10.8m), and 2003’s Gangs Of New York (£10.7m)

A runtime of three hours and 26 minutes will restrict the number of screenings cinemas are able to play. However last weekend’s number one hit Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (two hours and 49 minutes) and summer success Oppenheimer (three hours) have demonstrated there is still potential in lengthy releases.

Apple TV+ will run the film on its platform at an as-yet unspecified date.

Universal will debut family animation Trolls Band Together in 658 cinemas. The franchise returns to theatrical with its third title, three years after Trolls World Tour caused controversy during the pandemic, opting for a video on demand release instead of delaying until cinemas reopened.

World Tour did receive theatrical play when screens were available in 2020, grossing just over £1m. With Band Together, Universal will be aiming towards the £25m of the first film from 2016.

Co-directed by Walt Dohrn and Tim Heitz, the film depicts trolls Poppy and Branch on a journey to rescue Floyd, and reunite him with his former boy band BroZone. Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Zooey Deschanel, Daveed Diggs and Christopher Mintz-Plasse lead a starry voice cast.

Leo rising

One title to watch out for this weekend is crime drama Leo through Ahimsa Entertainment. Pre-bookings for the film opened six weeks ago; Screen understands that they are running at a level that could bring a record opening for an Indian film in the UK and Ireland.

Independent releases this weekend include Garth Davis’ Foe on 88 screens through MetFilm Distribution.

Adapted by Davis and Iain Reid from Reid’s 2018 book of the same name, Foe follows a married couple whose lives are turned upside down when a stranger arrives at their farm and informs the husband he will be sent to a space station, and his wife will be left in the company of a robot.

The film debuted at New York Film festival last month, going on to play LFF. Saoirse Ronan and Screen Stars of Tomorrow Paul Mescal and Aaron Pierre lead the cast of the Amazon Studios and See-Saw Films production.

Foe is a third feature for Australian filmmaker Davis, who scored a hit with his debut Lion starring Dev Patel in 2017 (£11.9m total), before following it up with 2018’s Mary Magdalene (£823,264).

Vertigo Releasing has two horror titles in cinemas this weekend: Bishal Dutta’s It Lives Inside, produced by Get Out producers QC Entertainment; and Franck Khalfoun’s Night Of The Hunted, a US-France co-production.

Tull Stories is debuting Maysoon Pachachi’s drama Our River… Our Sky in five cinemas this weekend. Set in 2006, the film follows the stories of a small Baghdad community trying to find normality amid unpredictable violence, turmoil and loss.

With production companies including the UK’s Oxymoron Films, the film debuted at Sarajevo Film Festival in 2021; and won best ensemble cast prize at the 2022 British Independent Film Awards (Bifas).

Back catalogue titles in cinemas this weekend include Alfonso Cuaron’s Oscar-winning Gravity, in 238 cinemas for its 10th anniversary through Warner Bros; John Carpenter’s horror Christine in 182 sites across its first week, for the film’s 40th anniversary; and Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger’s 1945 romance I Know Where I’m Going! in seven sites through BFI Distribution, as part of a season dedicated to the UK filmmakers.

For young audiences, Kaleidoscope has Norwegian title A Mystery On The Cattle Hill Express; while Vue Entertainment is playing Hey Duggee Cinema Outing, based on the popular kids show.

Further titles out this weekend include Polish historical drama Little Rose 2 through Magnetes Pictures; and Errol Morris’ John le Carre documentary The Pigeon Tunnel through Apple.

Following the runaway success of The Eras Tour last weekend, event cinema titles looking to profit this time out include the Met Opera’s Dead Man Walking in 73 venues through Trafalgar Releasing.

The Eras Tour will look to maintain its position at the top of the chart after a £5.7m opening session. It is unlikely any of the holdovers will challenge it; other top five titles last time included Paramount’s Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie and Universal’s former number one The Exorcist: Believer.